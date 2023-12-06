Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SNA opened at $278.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.