Ossiam Buys 545 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in APA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

