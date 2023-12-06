Ossiam Buys 823 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

