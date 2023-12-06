Ossiam Buys New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6,119.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 649.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Get Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $230.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.