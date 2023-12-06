Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

