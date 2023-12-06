Ossiam Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in V.F. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 323.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

