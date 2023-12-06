Ossiam Has $100,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hess were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

