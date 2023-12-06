Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 93.22 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.15. Oxford Metrics has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £122.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Oxford Metrics
