PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

