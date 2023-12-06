PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $632,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

