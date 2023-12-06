PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $659,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after buying an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCT. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

