Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 306,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $4,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,121. The company has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

