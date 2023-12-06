Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.72

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 101896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

