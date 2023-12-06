Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) EVP Andy Lombardo Acquires 2,150 Shares

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy Lombardo acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $16,404.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,128.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

