Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. 30,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,636. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.