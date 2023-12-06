Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,268,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,360,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 157,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,369,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.47. 448,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,278. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

