Petix & Botte Co Invests $235,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 424,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,369. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

