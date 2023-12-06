Petix & Botte Co Invests $323,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $259.96. 322,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average is $255.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

