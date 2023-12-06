Petix & Botte Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,547. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.17. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

