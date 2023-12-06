Petix & Botte Co Purchases Shares of 1,866 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 108,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,509. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

