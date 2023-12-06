Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PETS opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,841.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.40 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.