PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

