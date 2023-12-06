PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNZ opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $22.35.
