Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $809.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

