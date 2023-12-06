Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

