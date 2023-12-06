Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.07. 112,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 393,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PLL shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $452.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 219,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

