PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

