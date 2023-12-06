PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,139. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.