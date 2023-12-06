PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PCK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

