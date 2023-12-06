PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZC opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.