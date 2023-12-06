PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,733. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $102,251.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,458,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 522,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 68,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 312,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

