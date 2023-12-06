PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on January 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,628. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 84,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

