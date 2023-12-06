Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 179,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

