Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 179,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.72.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
