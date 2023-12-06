PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 48,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,964. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
