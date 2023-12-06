PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 48,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,964. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

