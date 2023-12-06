PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

