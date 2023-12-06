PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

