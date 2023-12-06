Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,158 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 461.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 170.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,221 shares of company stock valued at $814,279. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

