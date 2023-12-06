Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Brink’s by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $19,268,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after acquiring an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BCO opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.38. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.