Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 549 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 549 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Albany International Trading Down 1.8 %

Albany International stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $115.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

