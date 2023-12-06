Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 334 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 954.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE INSP opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.