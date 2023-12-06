Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 630 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

