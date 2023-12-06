Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,085. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.