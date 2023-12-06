Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $57,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joan Kai Chow acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,685. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.4 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.