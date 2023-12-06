Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $56,000 Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 508.00 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

