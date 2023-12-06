Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

