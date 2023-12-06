Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 673,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

