Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

