Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

