Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 559 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,893,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,142,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

