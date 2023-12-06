Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.